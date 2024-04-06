Through the first few weeks of spring football, we've seen new Florida State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei's remarkable arm talent put consistently on display. We've also seen a quarterback that, while experienced at this level, was learning a new offense and building chemistry with an entirely new set of teammates.

It would seem that the latter is starting to catch up to the former in a very promising way three weeks into the Seminoles' spring camp.

Reflecting on FSU's second spring scrimmage Saturday morning, head coach Mike Norvell mentioned the Oregon State quarterback transfer before anyone else during his opening statement when reflecting on players who stood out.

"I thought today was his best day. He's had some good days in spring practice, but today, he operated at a very, very high level," Norvell said Saturday. "You saw the confidence of the ball getting out, where it's going, even on a couple throwaways. You could tell he was in control of what he was being asked to do today. We've been pretty aggressive with our installation. We're trying to throw a lot on him. I liked how he responded, how he reacted. It's exciting to see that progression."

Norvell shared that Uiagalelei led the offense on a few extended drives in Saturday's scrimmage, which was more game-like than the largely-situational first scrimmage last week. He said Uiagalelei also had a few explosive plays and made the most of his opportunities, even if he wasn't live for contact in the scrimmage.

"Obviously any time in spring scrimmages, we keep the quarterbacks in tag mode so there are some times where maybe they would get out, maybe they wouldn't," Norvell said. "But it's still opportunities to have to react to whatever the situation calls for."