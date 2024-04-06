After Florida State held its second scrimmage of spring camp Saturday morning, head coach Mike Norvell joined the media afterwards to recap the day and the standout performers.

Here's a full transcript of Norvell's post-scrimmage press conference.

Opening Statement

"I thought today was a good second scrimmage. It was about the same number (of plays) count, roughly 115, 120 plays we were able to run. More sequenced like a game where there were sudden changes, there was flipping the field, all the different situations were reactive rather than sequenced or situational. We put them in different places so it was good to see guys have to operate, respond.

"I thought the offense was good today. I thought for a second scrimmage in response from the last few days, we've seen the defense kind of take a step ahead. I thought the offense had a good response. There were some really good moments defensively, a couple big stops and a couole created takeaways. It was nice to see, but I thought overall, the offense did a nice job in how they executed.

"I thought the quarterback play was really good. I thought DJ (Uiagalelei) had a couple really long, extended drives, also had some explosive plays put in there. Brock (Glenn), you can see the comfort in his operation, knowing what to do. He had some good plays, good moments. Obviously any time in spring scrimmages, we keep the quarterbacks in tag mode so there are some times where maybe they would get out, maybe they wouldn't. But it's still opportunities to have to react to whatever the situation calls for.

"I thought our defensive front is continuing to show explosiveness. Their attacking, especially when we get in longer situations, you see those guys really pin their ears back. There's some real explosiveness out of that group.

"I'm excited about the steps we're seeing. There were some big plays. I thought Malik Benson showed up real well, Hykeem (Williams) had a couple of really nice plays. I thought the receivers did a good job, because there had been some missed opportunities throughout the week and I thought they really rose up.

"I thought our running backs did a solid job. Some of the defensive backs, you saw making plays on the ball, which is always encouraging. And like I mentioned, the defensive front was pretty good. All in all, a good first scrimmage. Had some bumps and bruises, I don't think anything too severe throughout the scrimmage. We'll see where that is as we go onto next week."

How has DJ done in the sense of integrating himself into the offense, mixing his collegiate experience with what he's being asked to do?

"I thought today was his best day. He's had some good days in spring practice, but today, he operated at a very, very high level. You saw the confidence of the ball getting out, where it's going, even on a couple throwaways. You could tell he was in control of what he was being asked to do today. We've been pretty aggressive with our installation. We're trying to throw a lot on him. I liked how he responded, how he reacted. It's exciting to see that progression. I mentioned Brock earlier, you see those guys, the more reps, the more time, the more opportunities and experiences, they're really growing from that. Luke (Kromenhoek) did some good things today. I've really liked what I've seen from him, especially on third downs. A brand-new freshman in third-down situations, that's usually one of the hardest things for them to get thrown into, the different presentations and pressures. He does a good job of just standing in, trusting his eyes. He had some teachable moments, he probably wasn't as clean as it was a week ago for him with the added install. There are still some things for him to grow, but he is fun to coach. Definitely progresssing extremely fast for a freshman. It was a good day for that group."

It's seemed like at times this spring the defensive line has made it hard for the offense to operate at times. Are you seeing the offensive line respond to that?

"It was a good mix. I've mentioned the explosiveness of the defense, that still shows up. I thought the o-line, especially in the run game, was able to create a few seams, a few opportunities, had some explosive runs and, obviously, gave the quarterbacks time to be able to distribute the ball. We had some good drives we were able to put together. I think that's a good group up front. Obviously, when it's good on good, it's going to be a challenge every day. There are still some things that we need to clean up on and continue to build these guys from what that first five, six, seven, eight (in the rotation) is going to look like. They're having a great competition."

What have you seen from Lawrance Toafili with his added weight, the physical component this spring?

"We limited a couple guys and we limited him in the scrimmage today, but he made his presence felt early. He had a couple good runs, couple good plays. He catches the ball so well. I think the last game of the last season, he was MVP of the ACC Championship Game. He is much better than he was at any point last season. I'm excited about the player and the leader (he is). I think Roydell (Williams) got a lot of work today. I wanted to see him operate, definitely encouraged by what we've seen there. Kam Davis had a couple big runs, I think Sam Singleton has had a good spring. Some good and bad today, some things he can improve upon. I like those guys. Caziah (Holmes). I thought made some improvements from some things that he was struggling with a week ago. It's all about getting better. LT has definitely improved and I'm excited about what he's going to be for this team. Jaylin Lucas was solid today, a couple explosive plays. He's fun to watch."

When you talk about DJ being more comfortable and in control, is this the time when you see a lot of transfers' comfort level improve?

"I think it's part of it. When you go through the winter program, you have meetings but you're not really getting to do a ton. You get a short walkthrough, but you're not really getting to do a ton with speed. It's all mental. So then you get out there and you're trying to adjust to the things you know, the language you have learned, the techniques and fundamentals that are being asked, but now it's just getting caught up with the speed and the repetitions. it's been impressive, really on both sides of the ball. Marvin Jones, you saw him, Sione (Lolohea), Tomy (Tomiwa Durojaiye) even had a couple really good plays. I thought he showed up. You see those guys that have come in, they're playing faster this week. I thought Marvin, he had a sack today that was elite in his movements. When you have that type of competition at positions and these guys are becoming more comfortable and there is that sense of urgency for improvement, it's definitely fun to see. I think DJ is a great example of that as well as Malik Benson had his best day today. He scored a couple touchdowns and it was definitely good to see."

Coach Thomsen said the FSU tight ends caught 16 passes in the first scrimmage. How did that group perform today and what have been your impressions of that position group through the first half of spring?

"They showed up really well again today. I don't know the overall (total), it was probably a little bit more receivers today. I can't think of any missed opportunities and they made some tough catches. Brian Courtney had a couple, Landen Thomas continues to show he's on the fast track. Jackson West had a really big play, explosive pass and Kyle (Morlock) had a few days early that were solid and I think he's really taken a step in who he is. I thought he had a great week of practice this week. I think that group, they're really about the right things. They've got ability, talent. It's exciting to see them go out there and have success."

You mentioned the receivers stepping up today. Were they challenged or did they even need that?

"Every day is a challenge. Like I tell the guys, 'What you see is what you are. If you have missed opportunities, if it's up and down, if it's inconsistent, that's what the group is. You've got to go out there and seize the moment, seize the opportunity.' We've had a couple guys that went down that there are open doors, open opportunities. What are you going to do it? There is good competition in that room. I really like the room, I like the ability, I like the talent. It was definitely good to see guys take advantage of those balls coming their way. Lawayne McCoy had a big play, Camdon Frier had a big explosive play. It was definitely good to see the response. It's going to be a challenge. Whether you want it or not, you're going to get challenged here. I believe in what the group is capable of, just got to keep getting better."