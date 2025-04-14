FSU QB Kevin Sperry showing the moment isn't too big in first spring

Throughout his time as a quarterback, Kevin Sperry has enjoyed surprising teammates with his athleticism.

Part of it, certainly, is that he played at three different high schools. That gave him the chance to make a strong impression a few different times. But even if Sperry talked a bit about his athleticism before spring football began, he's still pulled off another surprise in his first spring with the Florida State football team in terms of being more athletic with the ball in his hands than people expected.

"That boy, he can fly," FSU linebacker Elijah Herring said of Sperry.

Added fellow linebacker Stefon Thompson: “Kevin’s really fast. Like really, really fast. He’ll have a quarterback keep where he’s reading the edge player, and he’ll pull the ball sometimes and he is rolling."

Maybe people shouldn't be surprised. After all, Sperry ran for 1,719 yards and 19 touchdowns over his final two seasons in high school. But still, he seems to be catching teammates off guard.

In the scrimmage FSU opened to media members in early April, Sperry had quite a few impressive runs, but none more impressive than one where he drew an audible reaction from teammates when he stuck his foot in the turf and cut on a dime to make a defender whiff on a tackle in space.

"I think every team I've been on has been a little surprised," Sperry said. "I'm just excited to showcase that on the college level."

Sperry's name has been one said quite a bit by FSU's offensive coaches this spring. While he's just an early-enrollee freshman and has some of those accompanying freshman moments, it sounds like Sperry has come on strong and made a very good impression in his debut spring.

"He can run. He can really run. He's growing. The moment hasn't really been too big for him, which is kind of unusual for a true freshman," FSU offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn said after one of FSU's scrimmages of Sperry. "So far, I've been real impressed by him."