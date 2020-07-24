FSU QB & RB Hot Board: Breaking down Seminoles' top targets for 2021
The NCAA still isn't allowing in-person recruiting due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that hasn't slowed down the Seminoles' efforts with the class of 2021.
After picking up a commitment from defensive end Byron Turner on Thursday, FSU currently has 14 commitments and a class ranked No. 23 nationally. Over the next week or so, we'll be breaking down the Seminoles' Hot Board, looking at the key names you need to know on a position-by-position basis.
We started earlier this week with the wide receivers. Today, we will take a closer look at the top current prospects at quarterback and running back.
QUARTERBACKS (FSU EXPECTED TO TAKE 1-2)
|FSU Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Commit
|
None
|
Altmyer remains very solid in his pledge to Florida State.
|
M. Norvell,
K. Dillingham
The Skinny on QB Luke Altmyer & FSU
The focus from the start of this class has been on Altmyer, and FSU hasn't swayed from that in the slightest. The Mississippi native appears to be the future for FSU at the quarterback position, and he's made it clear that he plans to sign with the 'Noles. That hasn't stopped other schools from trying to get involved, including Alabama, which offered earlier this spring. But the relationship between Altmyer and this staff runs very deep, and the fact that FSU hasn't been pushing for any other quarterbacks speaks to the Seminoles' commitment to him.
More Quarterbacks to keep an eye on for FSU
As I've said for awhile, it's not inconceivable that FSU only signs one quarterback in this class. But we'll still keep an eye on Garcia and Mikell as well. Garcia has a previous connection with FSU offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, and we've been told that the 'Noles would be high on his list if they made a serious run at the USC commit. But we haven't seen any signs of that happening.
Then with Mikell, I view him as more of a preferred walk-on prospect. He and his family really love FSU, and he is a very good athlete, but the Seminoles' coaches haven't made an offer yet. There is some communication there, but we haven't gotten any sense that an offer is coming any time soon. As of now, Mikell says Georgia Southern and Towson are the schools recruiting him the hardest.
