 FSU recruiting Hot Board for 2021 prospects at QB, RB
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-24 07:26:22 -0500') }} football Edit

FSU QB & RB Hot Board: Breaking down Seminoles' top targets for 2021

Michael Langston • Warchant
Recruiting Analyst
@MichaelWarchant
Recruiting analyst for Warchant for seven years and have been in the business for over 17 years.

The NCAA still isn't allowing in-person recruiting due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that hasn't slowed down the Seminoles' efforts with the class of 2021.

After picking up a commitment from defensive end Byron Turner on Thursday, FSU currently has 14 commitments and a class ranked No. 23 nationally. Over the next week or so, we'll be breaking down the Seminoles' Hot Board, looking at the key names you need to know on a position-by-position basis.

We started earlier this week with the wide receivers. Today, we will take a closer look at the top current prospects at quarterback and running back.

Don't miss out on our great football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial

QUARTERBACKS (FSU EXPECTED TO TAKE 1-2)

The Outlook on QB Luke Altmyer 
FSU Trending Schools  Commentary  Main recruiters 

Commit

None

Altmyer remains very solid in his pledge to Florida State.

M. Norvell,

K. Dillingham

The Skinny on QB Luke Altmyer & FSU

The focus from the start of this class has been on Altmyer, and FSU hasn't swayed from that in the slightest. The Mississippi native appears to be the future for FSU at the quarterback position, and he's made it clear that he plans to sign with the 'Noles. That hasn't stopped other schools from trying to get involved, including Alabama, which offered earlier this spring. But the relationship between Altmyer and this staff runs very deep, and the fact that FSU hasn't been pushing for any other quarterbacks speaks to the Seminoles' commitment to him.

More Quarterbacks to keep an eye on for FSU

Jake Garcia, Nate Mikell

As I've said for awhile, it's not inconceivable that FSU only signs one quarterback in this class. But we'll still keep an eye on Garcia and Mikell as well. Garcia has a previous connection with FSU offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, and we've been told that the 'Noles would be high on his list if they made a serious run at the USC commit. But we haven't seen any signs of that happening.

Then with Mikell, I view him as more of a preferred walk-on prospect. He and his family really love FSU, and he is a very good athlete, but the Seminoles' coaches haven't made an offer yet. There is some communication there, but we haven't gotten any sense that an offer is coming any time soon. As of now, Mikell says Georgia Southern and Towson are the schools recruiting him the hardest.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}