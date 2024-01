For Travis, who has started rehabbing the serious leg injury he suffered in FSU's Nov. 18 win over North Alabama, that will begin at the East-West Shrine Bowl, which announced Thursday that Travis has accepted an invitation to attend.

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis may not have been able to finish his collegiate career on his own terms, but he'll still have a chance to make an impression during the NFL Draft process.

Travis will not be able to play in the Shrine Bowl game, which will be held Feb. 1 at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. However, being there in person will allow Travis to meet with NFL teams that will be able to interview him ahead of the NFL Combine in late February/early March.

Travis ended his FSU career with the most touchdowns responsible for (97) and yards of career total offense (10,554) in FSU football history. He was second in passing yards (8,644) and tied for second in touchdown passes (65) and career wins by a starting quarterback (28).

Pro Football Focus has Travis as the No. 154 overall prospect and No. 13 quarterback on its 2024 NFL Draft big board.

