Florida State is ranked 22nd in the USA Today coaches' poll and No. 23 in the AP poll — the first time the Seminoles have been ranked since the opening week of the 2018 season.

The full coaches' poll can be viewed here. The full AP poll can be viewed here.

The Associated Press poll will be released on Sunday at 2 p.m.

The Seminoles (4-0, 2-0) have won their first four games, something the program hasn't done since 2015. FSU is coming off a 44-14 win over Boston College.

This is the first time FSU has been ranked during the season since mid-September 2017, when the No. 12 Seminoles lost to NC State following a season-opening defeat to Alabama.

FSU will play host to No. 21 Wake Forest on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. (ABC).The Seminoles will also play a string of ranked teams in October, including No. 5 Clemson and No. 10 NC State.

Georgia is the top team in both' polls, followed by Alabama, Ohio State and Michigan.