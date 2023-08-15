FSU RB Caziah Holmes looking to prove himself right after career of waiting
Throughout his collegiate career, Caziah Holmes has had to wait his turn.
As a former four-star recruit in the 2020 class -- No. 169 overall prospect and No. 8 all-purpose back in the class -- out of Titusville (Fla.) Cocoa High, Holmes elected to leave the state to enroll at Penn State. He made an immediate impact in State College, rushing for 227 yards, two touchdowns and averaging 4.45 yards per carry as a true freshman in 2020.
But when Noah Cain was healthy once again and sophomore Keyvone Lee took the next step in 2021, Holmes was redshirted, appearing in just three games and rushing for 27 yards and no touchdowns.
While Holmes returned to Penn State to start the 2022 season, it quickly became clear that he was behind a pair of freshmen in Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen. Although his potential was clear from his debut season, a tough mix of injuries and stiff competition made Holmes decide to continue his career elsewhere.
He left the Penn State program in mid-August 2022 and landed at FSU a few weeks later, beginning to work out with the team in late August.
The immediate problem for Holmes was that transferring at that time meant more waiting. Once a college player begins preseason camp with a team, they won't be eligible anywhere else that season.
That meant Holmes was resigned to working as a scout-team running back last fall for the Seminoles, a setback that he began to see the advantages of as he spent more time within the program.
"At first, it didn't seem ideal not getting to play," Holmes said of his FSU arrival. "But now, actually having that year off to work on my craft and get into the playbook, being able to get more comfortable playing in the offense (helped me)."
Holmes grew through that role during the fall and carried that momentum over to the spring, making an impression on FSU head coach Mike Norvell even when he wasn't eligible to play in games.
"I'm really glad he's a part of the team. He was looking for an opportunity and I think he brings another talented guy to the backfield..." Norvell said last fall when asked about Holmes. "I've really enjoyed having him. A great young man, I think he really fits our program. Coming in, just hitting the ground running. Definitely excited about watching him. Excited for what he's going to be able to provide and the opportunity in front of him.
"I appreciate the investment he's willing to make to bet on himself, be a part of this and be a part of what we're doing here."
That bet, as it turns out, could indeed be paying off for Holmes. After again waiting his turn, Holmes has been one of the most pleasant surprises of FSU's preseason camp through 10 practices.
There was a perceived pecking order entering FSU's fall camp of Trey Benson, Lawrance Toafili and Rodney Hill (in some order) being the Seminoles' new version of the three-headed running back monster after Treshaun Ward's departure. But with day after day of making plays and breaking runs, Holmes has been on a mission to break into the backfield rotation.
Because of the competition he brings, Holmes has been amazed with how FSU's running back room has taken him in with open arms.
"Everybody. I can't exclude one person," Holmes said when asked which FSU running backs welcomed him. "Everybody welcomed me in like I was one of them. It has been a blessing. I'm grateful for everybody in that room, I really am."
Now after a summer spent watching a bunch of film and going through a workout regimen and diet program, he said he enters this spring feeling "better than I've ever felt in my life."
Holmes is anxious to prove this fall that all of his waiting at both Penn State and FSU were worth it. However, he's taking the opposite approach to the one that many doubted people in his shoes would likely take.
"Very hungry for sure. I'm just trying to prove myself right instead of trying to prove everybody wrong. I'm just taking it day by day. It's God's plan so I'm not rushing it."
