Throughout his collegiate career, Caziah Holmes has had to wait his turn.

As a former four-star recruit in the 2020 class -- No. 169 overall prospect and No. 8 all-purpose back in the class -- out of Titusville (Fla.) Cocoa High, Holmes elected to leave the state to enroll at Penn State. He made an immediate impact in State College, rushing for 227 yards, two touchdowns and averaging 4.45 yards per carry as a true freshman in 2020.

But when Noah Cain was healthy once again and sophomore Keyvone Lee took the next step in 2021, Holmes was redshirted, appearing in just three games and rushing for 27 yards and no touchdowns.

While Holmes returned to Penn State to start the 2022 season, it quickly became clear that he was behind a pair of freshmen in Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen. Although his potential was clear from his debut season, a tough mix of injuries and stiff competition made Holmes decide to continue his career elsewhere.

He left the Penn State program in mid-August 2022 and landed at FSU a few weeks later, beginning to work out with the team in late August.

The immediate problem for Holmes was that transferring at that time meant more waiting. Once a college player begins preseason camp with a team, they won't be eligible anywhere else that season.

That meant Holmes was resigned to working as a scout-team running back last fall for the Seminoles, a setback that he began to see the advantages of as he spent more time within the program.

"At first, it didn't seem ideal not getting to play," Holmes said of his FSU arrival. "But now, actually having that year off to work on my craft and get into the playbook, being able to get more comfortable playing in the offense (helped me)."