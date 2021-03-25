FSU RB Hot Board: Latest info, predictions for Seminoles' top targets
With the NCAA expected to open up in-person recruiting this summer, things are about to heat up even more for Florida State football recruiting. And the Seminoles already have been extremely productive early in the 2022 cycle, with seven commitments and a class ranked in the top 10 nationally.
Continuing today, we will take a closer look at the top prospects on FSU's board at each position on offense and defense. We'll examine where the Seminoles stand with each, and which schools represent the main competition.
Today's installment focuses on the running backs.
RUNNING BACKS (FSU EXPECTED TO TAKE 1-2)
|FSU Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Hot
|
GT, Tenn, Ark, WVU
|
Glover plans to decide late spring and FSU sits in a great position
|
David Johnson,
Odell Haggins
The Skinny on FSU & RB Jaylon Glover
There's been a lot of momentum between Jaylon Glover and FSU since early spring, and that hasn't slowed down any. It only helped when the 'Noles landed his high school teammate DB Sam McCall. Glover is a player that the FSU staff clearly covets and is one of their top choices at the position. He's a big back with very solid balance, power and quickness, and he would fit extremely well with this offense. The only question some have about Glover is his top-end speed, but his quickness, footwork and power make him a very attractive option. I have already Forecasted him to FSU, and I think he likely makes his decision in May.
|FSU Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Warmer
|
UF, Ohio St, A&M, GT, ASU
|
FSU is trending upward for the four-star back.
|
David Johnson
