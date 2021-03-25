 FSU Football recruiting Hot Board: Breaking down the running backs for 2022
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-25 08:55:45 -0500') }} football

FSU RB Hot Board: Latest info, predictions for Seminoles' top targets

Michael Langston
Recruiting Analyst
Recruiting analyst for Warchant for seven years and have been in the business for over 17 years.

With the NCAA expected to open up in-person recruiting this summer, things are about to heat up even more for Florida State football recruiting. And the Seminoles already have been extremely productive early in the 2022 cycle, with seven commitments and a class ranked in the top 10 nationally.

Continuing today, we will take a closer look at the top prospects on FSU's board at each position on offense and defense. We'll examine where the Seminoles stand with each, and which schools represent the main competition.

Today's installment focuses on the running backs.

RUNNING BACKS (FSU EXPECTED TO TAKE 1-2)

Outlook on RB Jaylon Glover 
FSU Trending  Schools  Commentary  Main recruiters 

Hot

GT, Tenn, Ark, WVU

Glover plans to decide late spring and FSU sits in a great position

David Johnson,

Odell Haggins

The Skinny on FSU & RB Jaylon Glover

There's been a lot of momentum between Jaylon Glover and FSU since early spring, and that hasn't slowed down any. It only helped when the 'Noles landed his high school teammate DB Sam McCall. Glover is a player that the FSU staff clearly covets and is one of their top choices at the position. He's a big back with very solid balance, power and quickness, and he would fit extremely well with this offense. The only question some have about Glover is his top-end speed, but his quickness, footwork and power make him a very attractive option. I have already Forecasted him to FSU, and I think he likely makes his decision in May.

Outlook on RB Damari Alston
FSU Trending Schools Commentary Main recruiters

Warmer

UF, Ohio St, A&M, GT, ASU

FSU is trending upward for the four-star back.

David Johnson
{{ article.author_name }}