FSU RB Kam Davis turning criticism into motivation in second FSU spring

Kam Davis probably had a good idea of how the start of his Florida State football career would go.

A longtime FSU commit, Davis signed with the Seminoles when they were 13-0 in December 2023. He was a four-star running back and a borderline top-100 recruit in the class.

He surely had aspirations that he was going to have an immediate role on a team that was going to contend for ACC and national titles every season.

As you know by now, that's not anywhere close to how Davis' first season as a Seminole went. Not on a personal or team level. FSU finished with a 2-10 record while Davis had just 173 rushing yards on 52 carries (3.3 yards per carry) and no touchdowns.

Davis doesn't resent some of the social-media feedback he saw as FSU's season went totally off the rails last fall. Quite the opposite in fact.

"Seeing some of the stuff said on social media gave me motivation," Davis said Wednesday after FSU's first spring practice concluded. "I don't really blame the fans, some of the people that said the stuff they did. I took it as motivation, I worked, did what I had to do to make sure I felt my best. I'm still working on it. I'm trying to get to the best Kam Davis there is."

Davis went over 25 rushing yards and averaged over four yards per carry just once in eight games last fall against FBS competition. He had 63 yards vs. Duke, but also had a critical fumble on what appeared to be a promising fourth-quarter drive that could have tied the game.

Entering his sophomore season, Davis believes some improvement will come naturally just from having a better understanding of the speed of the game at this level.

"I feel like I'm able to grow this year as far as my vision, being able to read holes and how much slower the game actually is," Davis said. "Last year, I felt like I played at too fast of a level. I was trying to move too fast."