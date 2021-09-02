FSU Recruiting: Three things to watch during big Notre Dame weekend

Florida State's coaches have made it clear they want as many major prospects to be in Tallahassee for this prime-time game as possible.

Naturally, the official visits will be a huge focal point for this weekend. Two of the biggest visitors on this list have got to be five-star wide receiver Kevin Coleman and Rivals250 TE/WR Jaleel Skinner. Both visited FSU in June, and the Seminoles made a major impression on both of them.

Since that point, though, both playmakers have visited other schools. Miami, Texas seem to be the biggest obstacle for FSU at this stage with Skinner and there's work to do for FSU on this visit so this trip is big for FSU, and it appears Oregon is the school battling FSU at this point for Coleman. Both are being recruited as wide receivers. So naturally, this game is going to impact their recruitments. I still feel FSU is the team with the momentum though on Coleman.

For Skinner, he probably is going to watch how the Seminoles use big receivers Malik McClain and Kentron Poitier, as well as tight end Camm McDonald. Showing multiple ways of getting these guys involved in explosive plays could be very beneficial for FSU. In addition, I think it's very important for FSU to win over him on the vision, NIL plans, and culture within the program for this weekend.

Then with Coleman, I think it's about FSU having more success on the field as a program. A strong performance by the offense, in particular, this Sunday would be key. Coleman is already sold on the culture at FSU, so there's not much work to be done there. But schools like Oregon and Alabama are gong to use performance on the field against the 'Noles if they can't make strides there soon.



