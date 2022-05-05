FSU redshirt sophomore defensive end off roster, will be medical DQ

The post-spring roster shakeup continued for the Florida State football team on Thursday.

Reserve defensive end T.J. Davis will be medically disqualified and will be off the FSU roster when it comes to the scholarship count.

As a medical DQ, Davis won’t count against the 85-player scholarship limit anymore, but he can remain on scholarship and finish school if he wants.

