FSU redshirt sophomore defensive end off roster, will be medical DQ
The post-spring roster shakeup continued for the Florida State football team on Thursday.
Reserve defensive end T.J. Davis will be medically disqualified and will be off the FSU roster when it comes to the scholarship count.
As a medical DQ, Davis won’t count against the 85-player scholarship limit anymore, but he can remain on scholarship and finish school if he wants.
A three-star defensive end out of Metter, Ga., Davis signed with FSU in 2020.
Davis was also FSU’s defensive scout-team player of the year in 2021.
Davis joins the list of recent departures for the Seminoles.
Five players recently entered the transfer portal: defensive end Quashon Fuller, linebacker Jadarius Green-McKnight, tight end Koby Gross, cornerback Hunter Washington, and wide receiver Jordan Young.
