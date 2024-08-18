Here's what FSU's first depth chart of the 2024 season looks like as well as what we can take away from it.

Just before FSU began its first game week of the year with Mike Norvell's press conference Sunday afternoon, it released its first depth chart of the 2024 season six days out from its Aug. 24 opener vs. Georgia Tech in Dublin.

Somehow, we're less than a week away from the start of the 2024 Florida State football season.

As expected, there's no real surprise on the top of the two-deep at quarterback. While DJ Uiagalelei was never formally named the starter, it was widely known he was brought here to be a bridge QB from Jordan Travis to the future.

Uiagalelei is indeed listed as the starter while redshirt freshman Brock Glenn is his backup and true freshman Luke Kromenhoek is listed as the third string.

At running back, it's much less certain with so much talent in that room and only so many reps to go around. Roydell Williams and Lawrance Toafili are listed as the two starters. Caziah Holmes and Kam Davis are the two co-backups to Williams in the more traditional running back role while Toafili's backups in the more versatile role are Indiana transfer Jaylin Lucas and Samuel Singleton Jr.

The wide receiver room is similarly wide open with no established standouts returning from the 2023 season. As expected, Alabama transfer Malik Benson is listed as one of the starters after emerging as the most consistent player in the room this offseason.

The other two listed starters at wide receiver are LSU transfer Jalen Brown and Ja'Khi Douglas in what is likely the slot role. Benson's backups are Kentron Poitier or Hykeem Williams in a co-second-string role while Brown's backups at the other outside receiver spot are Deuce Spann and freshman Elijah Moore.

The co-backups behind Douglas in the slot role are Darion Williamson and freshman Lawayne McCoy.

The tight end room appears to have a more straightforward pecking order, especially at the top with redshirt senior Kyle Morlock. He's listed as the starter as expected considering he's the only player in the room who begins the season with a catch in a college football game. Behind Morlock, Brian Courtney and Jackson West are co-backups. Neither of the freshmen who have impressed this offseason are included on the initial depth chart.

On the offensive line, two of the starting spots were obvious: Preseason All-ACC offensive tackle Darius Washington is listed as the starting left tackle and Maurice Smith is the starting center.

Otherwise, things were very much up in the air and likely will be until we saw who is working on the first-team offensive line during pregame warmups ahead of Saturday's game in Ireland. At left guard, Florida transfer Richie Leonard IV is the started with Bryson Estes backing him up while at right guard Keiondre Jones and TJ Ferguson are listed as co-starters. At right tackle, Jeremiah Byers and Robert Scott are co-starters and being backed up by Jaylen Early. Washington is being backed up by redshirt freshman Lucas Simmons while Andre' Otto and Jacob Rizy are listed as Smith's co-backups at center.

The fact that there are no repeating players on the OL two-deep with 12 players listed across the five spots speaks incredibly favorably of the Seminoles' depth up front.