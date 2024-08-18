PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1DTDg0WjNUQlBQJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUNMODRaM1RCUFAnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Updates: Mike Norvell on FSU's camp, previews GT

Bob Ferrante • TheOsceola
Editor
@bobferrante

Mike Norvell will hold his weekly press conference on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. We'll discuss the preseason, Georgia Tech and see the first depth chart (as always, we'll be curious how many "or" designations).

FSU's schedule is a little different this week. Practices on Monday and Wednesday will be open in the mornings. Tuesday's practice is closed.

Norvell will do the first "Inside Seminole Football" on Monday at 7 p.m. He will also speak to the Tallahassee Quarterback Club on Tuesday night.

The Seminoles fly to Ireland after practice on Wednesday.The team will practice in Dublin on Thursday and Friday.

We'll have updates from Norvell on the Osceola Village.

We'll also have analysis of FSU's depth chart and a video from coach once it is uploaded on The Osceola's YouTube channel.

