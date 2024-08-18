Mike Norvell will hold his weekly press conference on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. We'll discuss the preseason, Georgia Tech and see the first depth chart (as always, we'll be curious how many "or" designations).

FSU's schedule is a little different this week. Practices on Monday and Wednesday will be open in the mornings. Tuesday's practice is closed.

Norvell will do the first "Inside Seminole Football" on Monday at 7 p.m. He will also speak to the Tallahassee Quarterback Club on Tuesday night.

The Seminoles fly to Ireland after practice on Wednesday.The team will practice in Dublin on Thursday and Friday.

We'll have updates from Norvell on the Osceola Village.

We'll also have analysis of FSU's depth chart and a video from coach once it is uploaded on The Osceola's YouTube channel.