FSU reserve RB D.J. Williams enters transfer portal

The picture for Florida State's crowded offensive backfield became a little clearer Thursday afternoon as veteran running back D.J. Williams entered the transfer portal.

Williams, who transferred to FSU one year ago after starting his career at Auburn, was unable to make much of an impact during his first -- and only -- season with the Seminoles. He carried the ball 10 times for 47 yards with one touchdown.

During the spring, Williams appeared to be buried on the depth chart behind Treshaun Ward, Trey Benson and Lawrance Toafili. FSU also has high hopes for walk-on C.J. Campbell and freshman Rodney Hill.

