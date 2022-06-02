FSU reserve RB D.J. Williams enters transfer portal
The picture for Florida State's crowded offensive backfield became a little clearer Thursday afternoon as veteran running back D.J. Williams entered the transfer portal.
Williams, who transferred to FSU one year ago after starting his career at Auburn, was unable to make much of an impact during his first -- and only -- season with the Seminoles. He carried the ball 10 times for 47 yards with one touchdown.
During the spring, Williams appeared to be buried on the depth chart behind Treshaun Ward, Trey Benson and Lawrance Toafili. FSU also has high hopes for walk-on C.J. Campbell and freshman Rodney Hill.
Because Williams, who was a redshirt junior, has already earned his bachelor's degree, he did not need to enter the portal by the May 1 deadline to become eligible at another school this fall. He should be able to play immediately as a grad transfer.
Most of his production last season -- 31 yards and his lone touchdown -- came in the Seminoles' blowout win over UMass.
With Williams leaving, that opens up another potential space on the 85-man roster for either a transfer or to put a walk-on on scholarship.
