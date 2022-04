FSU tight end enters name in transfer portal

Another Florida State football player has entered the transfer portal on the heels of the conclusion of spring practice. This time it's tight end Koby Gross.

A redshirt sophomore entering 2022, Gross came to FSU out of the JUCO ranks from Diablo Valley College.

Gross is the third Seminole reserve to enter the transfer portal in the past week.

Don't miss out on any of our great Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial