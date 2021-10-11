FSU reserve WR Bryan Robinson enters transfer portal

Reserve wide receiver Bryan Robinson, who came to Florida State with plenty of promise as a four-star prospect two years ago but has played sparingly in college, has entered the transfer portal.

Robinson played in only one game this season -- last month against Louisville -- and that was on special teams. He appeared in three games as a true freshman in 2020 but did not record any statistics.

Robinson battled a series of minor injuries during his brief stint at Florida State, but he should have four years of eligibility remaining at his next school.

Don't miss out on any of our great FSU Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!