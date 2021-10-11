 FSU Football WR Bryan Robinson enters transfer portal
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-11 09:39:47 -0500') }} football Edit

FSU reserve WR Bryan Robinson enters transfer portal

Ira Schoffel • Warchant
Managing Editor
@iraschoffel
Ira has covered Florida State for more than 15 years and college football for more than 25 years. He is a former sports editor and columnist at the Tallahassee Democrat and other outlets.

Reserve wide receiver Bryan Robinson, who came to Florida State with plenty of promise as a four-star prospect two years ago but has played sparingly in college, has entered the transfer portal.

Robinson played in only one game this season -- last month against Louisville -- and that was on special teams. He appeared in three games as a true freshman in 2020 but did not record any statistics.

Robinson battled a series of minor injuries during his brief stint at Florida State, but he should have four years of eligibility remaining at his next school.

Don't miss out on any of our great FSU Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!

WR Bryan Robinson, shown making a play this spring, is leaving the Florida State football team.
WR Bryan Robinson, shown making a play this spring, is leaving the Florida State football team. (FSU Sports Information)

As a high school senior at Palm Beach Central, Robinson was rated the No. 26 wide receiver in the country and a member of the Rivals 250. He was part of Mike Norvell's recruiting class at FSU after previously being committed to Miami.

----------------------------------------------------

Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}