FSU's 2025 OL commits, including Solomon Thomas, react to Atkins' dismissal

And of course, with FSU having four offensive linemen committed to this class, how will the departure of Atkins affect the commitments of Peyton Joseph, Mario Nash Jr., Daniel Pierre Louis and most importantly the top-ranked guard in the class of 2025, Solomon Thomas .

Florida State has 13 prospects committed to its 2025 recruiting class. After Mike Norvell fired offensive line coach/offensive coordinator on Sunday along with defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and wide receivers coach Ron Dugans, it is only natural to think that it might have an impact as it pertains to the Seminoles getting all 13 of these recruits to the finish line on December 4th and the opening of early signing period.

Nash and Joseph announced on social media on Sunday that, while they are disappointed that Atkins is no longer with the staff, they remained committed to FSU.

Nash wrote on Twitter on Sunday evening, "It's really heartbreaking to hear Coach Atkins has been fired by FSU. Coach Atkins is family to me, and I really believe in him as a man and coach. I want the best for him and his family. I'm remaining committed at this time."



Joesph seemed disappointed by Atkins dismissal but gave no indication he was thinking about de-committing. He said on Twitter earlier Monday, "It was a different type of bond, heartbroken, the best is yet to come, forever got love for this man, one of the realest in the game," wrote Joseph of Atkins.

Pierre Louis has remained silent since the announcement of the firings. But Thomas, one of the quietest prospects in FSU's 2025 class, finally addressed the situation via social media.

"Not going to lie, y'all messed up firing my coach," wrote Thomas on his first of two tweets. That was quickly followed by, "With that being said, it's a business at the end of the day, if you're not talking business, I don't want to talk, Go Noles."