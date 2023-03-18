A night after Florida State set season highs in hits and runs scored, the Seminoles’ bats were relatively quiet.

Ben Barrett had an RBI single and Lance Trippel had a sacrifice fly, but FSU couldn’t advance runners and struggled to bring them home in a 4-2 loss to Boston College on Saturday night.

FSU (12-7, 3-2 ACC) generated six hits, but only a Nander De Sedas double in the eighth went for extra bases. De Sedas’ hit gave the Seminoles runners in scoring position with two out, but Barrett struck out.

The Seminoles were just 2 for 14 (.143) with runners on base. FSU batters struck out 12 times, including three each by Jordan Carrion and Barrett.

BC ace Chris Flynn (5-0) tossed seven innings, giving up just one earned run and striking out nine. He allowed just four hits and a walk.

Jamie Arnold (1-1) started for FSU and pitched three innings. After cruising through the first two innings, Arnold gave up three runs in the third inning. He did strike out five batters.

Doug Kirkland kept FSU close, allowing just one earned run in four innings. He also had five strikeouts.

Barry Walsh had an RBI double as part of BC’s three-run third inning. Travis Honeyman had an RBI double in the fifth inning.