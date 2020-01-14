News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-14 08:58:50 -0600') }} football Edit

FSU's chief of staff, Warwick, brings decades of football 'ops' experience

Ira Schoffel • Warchant
Managing Editor
@iraschoffel
Ira has covered Florida State for more than 15 years and college football for more than 25 years. He is a former sports editor and columnist at the Tallahassee Democrat and other outlets.

Sitting in a restaurant inside the team hotel in El Paso, Texas, just a few days before Florida State's Sun Bowl game, athletics director David Coburn was sharing his thoughts on the coaching staff being assembled by new head coach Mike Norvell.

Coburn was explaining how impressed he was with both the backgrounds of the new coaches and also how quickly Norvell was putting all of the pieces in place, when he essentially interrupted himself with a new thought. As excited as he was about the coaches coming on board, Coburn singled out Norvell's new chief of staff, Bruce Warwick, as being an addition that could also be a difference-maker for the Seminoles.

"I think he's really, really competent," Coburn said.

Don't miss our great Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial

Bruce Warwick joins the FSU staff after a decade with the NFL's Rams.
Bruce Warwick joins the FSU staff after a decade with the NFL's Rams. (Los Angeles Rams)

Warwick's resume suggests as much.

During a career that spans nearly 30 years, Warwick has worked in football operations for five different college programs and two NFL franchises. He has spent the past decade with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams, serving primarily as the organization's director of operations.

Over the last eight years, he has done everything from coordinating logistics for the football team to providing leadership in business areas such as marketing, community outreach, travel and the game-day experience. His most high-profile -- and perhaps most intense -- experience was overseeing the Rams' move from St. Louis to Los Angeles in 2016.

Warwick described that project as challenging but "rewarding."

"When you move a franchise, there's no book for it," he said. "The timelines are completely unrealistic. The National Football League doesn't sit and wait for you to go get settled across the country and move 150 people and build four facilities and move four times. So that was a challenge that was a once-in-a-lifetime thing that was ... you know, I'll never forget it."

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}