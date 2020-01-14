Sitting in a restaurant inside the team hotel in El Paso, Texas, just a few days before Florida State's Sun Bowl game, athletics director David Coburn was sharing his thoughts on the coaching staff being assembled by new head coach Mike Norvell.

Coburn was explaining how impressed he was with both the backgrounds of the new coaches and also how quickly Norvell was putting all of the pieces in place, when he essentially interrupted himself with a new thought. As excited as he was about the coaches coming on board, Coburn singled out Norvell's new chief of staff, Bruce Warwick, as being an addition that could also be a difference-maker for the Seminoles.

"I think he's really, really competent," Coburn said.

