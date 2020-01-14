FSU's chief of staff, Warwick, brings decades of football 'ops' experience
Sitting in a restaurant inside the team hotel in El Paso, Texas, just a few days before Florida State's Sun Bowl game, athletics director David Coburn was sharing his thoughts on the coaching staff being assembled by new head coach Mike Norvell.
Coburn was explaining how impressed he was with both the backgrounds of the new coaches and also how quickly Norvell was putting all of the pieces in place, when he essentially interrupted himself with a new thought. As excited as he was about the coaches coming on board, Coburn singled out Norvell's new chief of staff, Bruce Warwick, as being an addition that could also be a difference-maker for the Seminoles.
"I think he's really, really competent," Coburn said.
Warwick's resume suggests as much.
During a career that spans nearly 30 years, Warwick has worked in football operations for five different college programs and two NFL franchises. He has spent the past decade with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams, serving primarily as the organization's director of operations.
Over the last eight years, he has done everything from coordinating logistics for the football team to providing leadership in business areas such as marketing, community outreach, travel and the game-day experience. His most high-profile -- and perhaps most intense -- experience was overseeing the Rams' move from St. Louis to Los Angeles in 2016.
Warwick described that project as challenging but "rewarding."
"When you move a franchise, there's no book for it," he said. "The timelines are completely unrealistic. The National Football League doesn't sit and wait for you to go get settled across the country and move 150 people and build four facilities and move four times. So that was a challenge that was a once-in-a-lifetime thing that was ... you know, I'll never forget it."
