FSU's Devin Vassell selected No. 11 in first round of NBA Draft by Spurs
There were no Cinderella stories in college basketball this year, thanks to the NCAA Tournament being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Devin Vassell's incredible journey to the first round of the NBA Draft had a similar storybook feel.
Vassell, who came to Florida State two years ago as a somewhat unheralded prospect, was selected with the No. 11 pick Wednesday night by the San Antonio Spurs.
He was the second Seminole selected in the first round, with teammate Patrick Williams going at No. 4 to the Chicago Bulls.
Vassell, a Georgia native, had received only mid-major offers when he committed to Florida State before his senior year of high school. But after not starting a game during his freshman season, the 6-foot, 7-inch wing emerged as the Seminoles' leading scorer and rebounder as a sophomore and earned second-team All-ACC honors.
He averaged 12.7 points and 5.1 rebounds, while also proving to be an excellent 3-point shooter (41.7 percent) and defender.
Williams and Vassell give FSU multiple draft picks for the third time in the last four years (Kabengele and Terance Mann in 2019; Jonathan Isaac and Dwayne Bacon in 2017), and this marks the first time since 1993 that the Seminoles produced two first-rounders in the same draft (Doug Edwards and Sam Cassell).
