There were no Cinderella stories in college basketball this year, thanks to the NCAA Tournament being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Devin Vassell's incredible journey to the first round of the NBA Draft had a similar storybook feel.

Vassell, who came to Florida State two years ago as a somewhat unheralded prospect, was selected with the No. 11 pick Wednesday night by the San Antonio Spurs.

He was the second Seminole selected in the first round, with teammate Patrick Williams going at No. 4 to the Chicago Bulls.

