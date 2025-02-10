FSU's family weekend set for Sept. 20, homecoming will be Nov. 1

Florida State will celebrate Homecoming and Seminole Heritage on November 1, 2025 against Wake Forest, one of four featured games for the Seminole football team this coming season, the school announced on Monday.

Family Weekend will be held Sept. 20 against Kent State and the Pitt game on Oct. 11 will focus on Cancer Awareness.

The game against the Demon Deacons on Nov. 1 will also serve as FSU’s Seminole Heritage contest while the Nov. 15 game against Virginia Tech will focus on Senior Day and Military Appreciation.

FSU is 62-12-1 all-time on Homecoming and has won 11 consecutive Homecoming games, including last season's 41-7 win over Charleston Southern. FSU is 7-0-1 all-time on Homecoming against Wake Forest, including a 4-0 mark as members of the ACC.

The Wake Forest game will also serve as football’s third annual Seminole Heritage game. Florida State celebrates its long-standing relationship with the Seminole Tribe of Florida by featuring turquoise – the color that represents harmony, friendship and fellowship throughout Native American communities – in many different ways during the game.

FSU has won both Seminole Heritage games, beating No. 16 Duke 38-20 in 2023 and Charleston Southern last season.

FSU's 2025 football schedule