Florida State's 2022 football schedule, TV information & kickoff times

Florida State will kick off the 2022 football season a week early hosting Duquesne on Aug. 27 before taking on LSU in New Orleans on Sunday, Sept. 4. The Seminoles will begin their ACC schedule at Louisville on Sept. 16. The regular-season finale will be on Friday night vs. rival Florida in Tallahassee on Nov. 25.

* Kickoff times and television will be updated as that information becomes available.

