 FSU's 2022 football schedule with dates, television information, kickoff times, and results.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-01 10:36:11 -0600') }} football Edit

Florida State's 2022 football schedule, TV information & kickoff times

Gene Williams • Warchant
Publisher
@WarchantGene
Williams is the founder and administrator of Warchant.com. He has covered all of FSU's sports with an emphasis on football and football recruiting since the mid-90's.

Florida State will kick off the 2022 football season a week early hosting Duquesne on Aug. 27 before taking on LSU in New Orleans on Sunday, Sept. 4. The Seminoles will begin their ACC schedule at Louisville on Sept. 16. The regular-season finale will be on Friday night vs. rival Florida in Tallahassee on Nov. 25.

* Kickoff times and television will be updated as that information becomes available.

*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football coverage. 30-day Free Trial ***

Florida State will open the 2022 football schedule at home vs. Duquesne on Aug. 27.
Florida State will open the 2022 football schedule at home vs. Duquesne on Aug. 27. (Gene Williams / Warchant.com)
Florida State Football 2022 Schedule
Date Opponent Location Time (ET)/TV

April 9

Spring Game

Doak Campbell

5 pm / ACC N

Aug. 27

Duquesne

Doak Campbell

TBA

Sept. 4

LSU (Sunday)

New Orleans, LA

TBA

Sept. 10

Bye



Sept. 17

@ Louisville (Fri)

Louisville, KY

TBA

Sept. 24

Boston College

Doak Campbell

TBA

Oct. 1

Wake Forest

Doak Campbell

TBA

Oct. 8

@ NC State

Raleigh, NC

TBA

Oct. 15

Clemson

Doak Campbell

TBA

Oct. 22

Bye



Oct. 29

Ga. Tech

Doak Campbell

TBA

Nov. 5

@ Miami

Miami Gardens

TBA

Nov. 12

@ Syracuse

Syracuse, NY

TBA

Nov. 19

Louisiana

Doak Campbell

TBA

Nov. 25

Florida (Fri.)

Doak Campbell

TBA
All times ET / ACC N = ACC Network

Note: Homecoming and Parent's weekend TBA.

Season tickets can be purchased through the school's official website or by calling 850-644-1830.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}