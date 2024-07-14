James Tibbs was projected as a top-15 pick, potentially even a polished college bat that could sneak into the top 10.

The Florida State junior was selected with the No. 13 overall pick in the first round by the San Francisco Giants on Sunday night in the MLB amateur draft.

Tibbs was the ACC’s player of the year, hitting .363 with a team-leading 28 home runs and 18 doubles. He also led FSU with 95 RBI and 58 walks while scoring 75 runs.

It was a breakout year in a career where Tibbs improved with each step, but his connection with Link Jarrett in 2023 and '24 as well as his plate discipline were on display. Tibbs had 56 more at-bats this spring than 2023 and ended up with 12 fewer strikeouts (for most of 2024 he had more home runs than strikeouts before finishing with 37 strikeouts).

"It was surreal," Tibbs said Sunday night on a Zoom with Giants beat writers. "Your whole life you work for something. To be able to continue that at the next level is something you always dream of. … I’m just so thankful to be here. This is everything that I ever wanted to do. We’re looking forward to getting to work. Just so thankful that the Lord has provided for this opportunity."

Cam Smith was selected a pick later at No. 14 overall by the Chicago Cubs. Smith led FSU in batting average (.387) with 16 home runs, 22 doubles and 57 RBI.

"My grandma got me into the sport of baseball," Smith told Marquee Sports Network. "She's a huge Cubs fan. And she was here with me tonight when I got selected by the Cubs at pick 14. Man, it was great."

FSU had a pair of first-round picks for the first time since right-hander Jonathan Johnson (Rangers at No. 7) and left-hander David Yocum (Dodgers at No. 20) in 1995.

