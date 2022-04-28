Start spreading the news! FSU DE Jermaine Johnson goes to Jets in 1st round

With the 26th pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson was selected Thursday night by the New York Jets. The selection comes after an impressive lone season at FSU, during which Johnson racked up 12 sacks and won ACC Defensive Player of the Year honors. Johnson, who becomes FSU's 46th first-round selection, played two seasons at Georgia after originally beginning his college career in junior college. He was projected in most mock drafts to go in the first 10 to 15 picks, but he eventually slid down to No. 26. That did not seem to bother Johnson when he spoke with ESPN after the selection. “I'm so glad the Jets came and got me," he said. “Because we are so like-minded, me and everyone else in that building. I'm excited." *** Don't miss out on any of our great FSU Sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial ***

FSU defensive end Jermaine Johnson poses for a photo at the Draft on Thursday with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. (USAToday Sports Images)

At FSU, Johnson registered 70 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles to go with his 12 sacks. On top of that, FSU head coach Mike Norvell said, Johnson accepted an important leadership role. “He embraced that, and I don’t know if I have seen a better display of how that carried over to the field. He’s got an unbelievable future in front of him," Norvell said. "For him to come in and do the things that he did, I can’t wait to watch him at the next level. ... "Not only the player, the work ethic, the leader, but he’ll be remembered at Florida State for a long, long time because of what he did in this one season." Johnson is the 13th Seminole defensive lineman picked in the first round and the 293rd player selected in the history of the NFL Draft out of FSU.