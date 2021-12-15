FSU's late push pays off; 4-star ATH Azareyeh Thomas commits to 'Noles

Florida State made a late push for Rivals100 athlete Azareyeh Thomas, and the Seminoles were able to seal the deal with Niceville product on Wednesday's early national signing day.

FSU hosted Thomas on the final weekend before the early signing period, and that key visit was enough to secure the services of the talented defensive back and receiver. He announced his commitment during a signing ceremony.

