FSU's late push pays off; 4-star ATH Azareyeh Thomas commits to 'Noles
Florida State made a late push for Rivals100 athlete Azareyeh Thomas, and the Seminoles were able to seal the deal with Niceville product on Wednesday's early national signing day.
FSU hosted Thomas on the final weekend before the early signing period, and that key visit was enough to secure the services of the talented defensive back and receiver. He announced his commitment during a signing ceremony.
*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football and recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial***
Thomas picked FSU over Florida, LSU and Georgia Tech. He's rated the No. 67 prospect in the country and the No. 11 athlete in the state of Florida, per Rivals.
FSU already had an impressive defensive back class lined up this cycle before Thomas' late commitment.
Stay connected with Warchant.com for more on this story.
----------------------------------------------------------------
Get the latest info, insider content and chat with FSU fans on the Premium Recruiting Board