FSU's Mike Martin Jr. goes in-depth about roster before Friday opener

Before first pitch, FSU head coach Mike Martin Jr. takes his annual deep dive into the roster and projected top contributors during Friday’s episode of The Jeff Cameron Show.

The Florida State baseball team will open its 2022 campaign Friday against James Madison at 6 p.m. at Dick Howser Stadium (ACC Network Extra).

While discussing the roster overall, Martin said the Seminoles likely will start a few freshmen in the lineup on opening day. He also plans to use platoons at two different spots in the outfield.

“We’re gonna mix and match, we’re gonna use a ton of guys on the mound,” Martin said. “It’s a comforting feeling. Guys will know their roles, the key is them accepting their roles.”

While pitchers on the back end are more interchangeable, Florida State’s top two starters stand as one of the best returning duos in college baseball.

Martin said ace Parker Messick is as good of a leader, as well as pitcher, that you’ll find in the sport. He added that No. 2 starter Bryce Hubbart is cut from the same cloth as Messick and that both lefties both have added a slider to their arsenals this offseason.

“Behind the plate, Colton Vincent has really improved. He’s been dynamic behind the plate," Martin Jr. said. "Will hit down at the bottom of the order, can get a bunt down if needed. He can handle the bat, so we can hit-and-run with him.”

Vincent, a redshirt junior who backed up ACC Player of the Year Mat Nelson last season, has battled Oklahoma State transfer Brock Mathis this preseason. Martin said Mathis, who crushed 10 home runs for the Cowboys last season, has “big-time power.”

Another position player with pop is Miami transfer Alex Toral, who smashed 37 career dingers including an ACC-leading 24 in 2019.

“He’s been a great addition. Great baseball mind. I don’t know why his numbers went down [last season],” Martin said. “He said it’s a totally different environment, things are more relaxed, he’s in the right frame of mind.”

Around the rest of the infield, Martin said he wants to use the shift frequently and plans to move the other three spots around because the ’Noles return versatile players. Infielders Tyler Martin (first base last year) and transfer Jordan Carrion (second base/shortstop with UF) are out for opening weekend, but Martin says both can be used in multiple spots when they return.

“This is the way it is, so get ready for it,” Martin said. “You’re a second baseman, shortstop and third baseman combined.”

Jackson Greene will return to start at second base, true freshman Treyton Rank will start at shortstop, and redshirt sophomore Brett Roberts will start at third. Martin added that Roberts will hit in the heart of the lineup and that Rank and Roberts both have the ability to play in the outfield if needed.

