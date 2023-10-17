Florida State coach Mike Norvell has been named to the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award Watch List, it was announced Tuesday.

Norvell is one of 26 coaches across the country in consideration for the award, which is presented each year to a college football coach for contributions that make the sport better for athletes and fans by demonstrating grit, integrity and a winning approach both on and off the field.

Florida State (6-0, 4-0 ACC) is ranked No. 4 in this week’s Associated Press and Coaches Polls and are in the top-5 of the national rankings for the seventh straight week. FSU’s 16 wins and 84.2 winning percentage since the start of the 2022 season are both the best in the ACC.

The Seminoles have won 12 straight games, the third-longest active streak in the country, and scored at least 30 points in each, the second-longest active streak nationally.

Norvell was a finalist for the Bear Bryant Coach of the Year Award in 2019.

Atlantic Coast Conference

Jeff Brohm - University of Louisville

Mack Brown - University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Mike Elko - Duke University

Mike Norvell - Florida State

Big Ten Conference

Ryan Day - Ohio State University

James Franklin - Pennsylvania State University

Jim Harbaugh - University of Michigan

Mike Locksley - University of Maryland

Big 12 Conference

Lance Leipold University of Kansas

Steve Sarkisian - University of Texas at Austin

Brent Venables - University of Oklahoma

Group of Five

Troy Calhoun - United States Air Force Academy - Mountain West Conference

Curt Cignetti - James Madison University - Sun Belt Conference

Jamey Chadwell - Liberty University - Conference USA

Willie Fritz - Tulane University - American Athletic Conference

G.J. Kinne - Texas State University - Sun Belt Conference

Pac-12 Conference

Kalen DeBoer - University of Washington

Dan Lanning - University of Oregon

Lincoln Riley - University of Southern California

Deion Sanders - University of Colorado

Jonathan Smith - Oregon State University

Southeastern Conference

Eliah Drinkwitz - University of Missouri

Lane Kiffin - University of Mississippi

Nick Saban - University of Alabama

Kirby Smart - University of Georgia

Mark Stoops - University of Kentucky

FSU sports information contributed