FSU's Mike Norvell named to Bear Bryant coach of year watch list
Florida State coach Mike Norvell has been named to the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award Watch List, it was announced Tuesday.
Norvell is one of 26 coaches across the country in consideration for the award, which is presented each year to a college football coach for contributions that make the sport better for athletes and fans by demonstrating grit, integrity and a winning approach both on and off the field.
Florida State (6-0, 4-0 ACC) is ranked No. 4 in this week’s Associated Press and Coaches Polls and are in the top-5 of the national rankings for the seventh straight week. FSU’s 16 wins and 84.2 winning percentage since the start of the 2022 season are both the best in the ACC.
The Seminoles have won 12 straight games, the third-longest active streak in the country, and scored at least 30 points in each, the second-longest active streak nationally.
Norvell was a finalist for the Bear Bryant Coach of the Year Award in 2019.
Atlantic Coast Conference
Jeff Brohm - University of Louisville
Mack Brown - University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Mike Elko - Duke University
Mike Norvell - Florida State
Big Ten Conference
Ryan Day - Ohio State University
James Franklin - Pennsylvania State University
Jim Harbaugh - University of Michigan
Mike Locksley - University of Maryland
Big 12 Conference
Lance Leipold University of Kansas
Steve Sarkisian - University of Texas at Austin
Brent Venables - University of Oklahoma
Group of Five
Troy Calhoun - United States Air Force Academy - Mountain West Conference
Curt Cignetti - James Madison University - Sun Belt Conference
Jamey Chadwell - Liberty University - Conference USA
Willie Fritz - Tulane University - American Athletic Conference
G.J. Kinne - Texas State University - Sun Belt Conference
Pac-12 Conference
Kalen DeBoer - University of Washington
Dan Lanning - University of Oregon
Lincoln Riley - University of Southern California
Deion Sanders - University of Colorado
Jonathan Smith - Oregon State University
Southeastern Conference
Eliah Drinkwitz - University of Missouri
Lane Kiffin - University of Mississippi
Nick Saban - University of Alabama
Kirby Smart - University of Georgia
Mark Stoops - University of Kentucky
FSU sports information contributed
