FSU's newest commit already pitching in: 'We have to build this class'
His fellow 2020 classmates might have a head start, but new Florida State linebacker commit Jayion McCluster is already preparing to get involved in the act.
Shortly after announcing his commitment to the Seminoles on Wednesday, the four-star linebacker told Warchant that he is going to follow the lead of the players who recruited him and start working on other potential commitments for the ‘Noles.
"Lawrance Toafili is my first one, and I'm already on him hard,” McCluster said of the talented running back. “I'm also recruiting Caziah Holmes. We have to build this class."
Sooo @LToafili_3 👀🍢🍢— Jayion McCluster ³ (@JayHitEmUp____) May 1, 2019
McCluster and Toafili attend rival high schools in Largo, Fla. -- McCluster is at Largo High, while Toafili is at nearby Pinellas Park -- but there’s definitely a good chance they could end up as teammates in college. Toafili has shown very strong interest in Florida State and is considered an FSU lean by many.
The Seminoles also appear to be in good shape with Holmes, a four-star athlete from Cocoa, Fla., who called FSU his leader after attending the Seminoles’ spring game last month.
Could McCluster's prodding help push FSU over the top with both of them? It’s too early to tell, but the linebacker says the efforts of Seminoles quarterback commit Jeffrey Sims and defensive end commit Josh Griffis certainly had an impact on him.
There was some good-natured debate on social media about who played the bigger role, but McCluster said the edge had to go to Sims -- mostly because the quarterback has been committed to FSU longer
