His fellow 2020 classmates might have a head start, but new Florida State linebacker commit Jayion McCluster is already preparing to get involved in the act.



Shortly after announcing his commitment to the Seminoles on Wednesday, the four-star linebacker told Warchant that he is going to follow the lead of the players who recruited him and start working on other potential commitments for the ‘Noles.

"Lawrance Toafili is my first one, and I'm already on him hard,” McCluster said of the talented running back. “I'm also recruiting Caziah Holmes. We have to build this class."