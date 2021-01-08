Norvell earlier announced the addition of former UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton. The Seminoles also have landed a commitment from former Kansas receiver Andrew Parchment, but he isn't expected to arrive at FSU until this summer.

Johnson, a senior who transferred in from Georgia, is expected to compete for a starting job this fall. McClellion, a redshirt junior from Arkansas, has started for most of the past two seasons with the Razorbacks.

Florida State football coach Mike Norvell announced on Friday that two more of the Seminoles' recent transfer additions -- defensive end Jermaine Johnson and cornerback Jarques McClellion -- have enrolled at FSU for the spring semester.

Here is the release from FSU:

Florida State has added defensive end Jermaine Johnson, a senior transfer from Georgia, and defensive back Jarques McClellion, a redshirt junior transfer from Arkansas, to its newcomer group for the 2021 season. Both are enrolled for the spring semester.

Mike Norvell Statement: “I’m excited to add two experienced playmakers to our program in Jermaine and Jarques. Jermaine is a dynamic pass rusher with huge upside. He has the potential to be a showcase figure in our defense as we move forward. Jarques has great length and brings a ton of experience having played 1,500 snaps in college. He is a former high school wide receiver from Florida, and we’re happy to have him back home.”

Jermaine Johnson | DE | 6-5 | 260 Eden Prairie, Minn.

Eden Prairie HS/Independence CC/Georgia

Transfer from Georgia...Appeared in 21 games with four starts in two seasons at Georgia, totaling 36 tackles, 8.0 for loss with 7.5 sacks, 24 quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and two pass breakups…made 16 tackles, including 5.0 sacks, 11 quarterback hurries and one pass breakup in seven games during 2020 season…sacks total ranked second among Bulldogs…posted career-high-tying four tackles vs. No. 2 Alabama…played all 14 games in 2019, recording 20 tackles, 3.0 for loss with 2.5 sacks, 13 quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and one pass breakup…registered 96 tackles, including 19.0 for loss with 12.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries in 20 games at Independence…rated as consensus top-three JUCO prospect nationally…earned All-Metro honors at Eden Prairie.

Jarques McClellion | DB | 6-0 | 188 | Delray Beach, Fla.

American Heritage School/Arkansas

Transfer from Arkansas…appeared in 24 career games with 20 starts and recorded 59 tackles, one interception and 11 pass breakups…sat out 2020 season…made 11 starts in 2019 and had 34 tackles, one interception and four pass breakups…registered career-high-tying five tackles in three straight games, including vs. No. 23 Texas A&M…made nine starts as redshirt freshman in 2018 and registered 25 tackles and seven pass breakups…had career-high five tackles, all solo, vs. Ole Miss…earned all-area and Sun-Sentinel Super 11 recognition as well as Brandon Flowers Defensive Player of the Year Award at American Heritage…recorded 46 tackles and 21 pass breakups with four receiving touchdowns as a senior…helped lead Stallions to 2015 3A state championship game after grabbing eight interceptions and making 45 tackles his junior season.

Through transfers and the Early Signing Period, FSU has added 19 newcomers for the 2021 season.

2021 Newcomers

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School

Shyheim Brown DB 6-1 185 Lake City, Fla. Columbia HS

Joshua Burrell* WR 6-2 212 Blythewood, S.C. Blythewood HS

Omarion Cooper DB 6-1 180 Lehigh Acres, Fla. Lehigh Senior HS

Bryson Estes* OL 6-3 291 McDonough, Ga. Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy

Jordan Eubanks LB 6-2 215 Denton, Texas Guyer HS

Joshua Farmer* DE 6-3 250 Port St. Joe, Fla. Gadsden County HS

Koby Gross TE 6-3 235 Pittsburg, Calif. Pittsburg HS/Diablo Valley College

Shambre Jackson DE 6-4 255 Orlando, Fla. Boone HS

Jermaine Johnson* DE 6-5 260 Eden Prairie, Minn. Eden Prairie HS/Independence CC/Georgia

Kevin Knowles II* DB 5-11 175 Hollywood, Fla. McArthur HS

Malik McClain* WR 6-4 195 Daphne, Ala. IMG Academy (Fla.)

Jarques McClellion* DB 6-0 188 Delray Beach, Fla. American Heritage School/Arkansas

McKenzie Milton* QB 5-11 185 Kapolei, Hawai’i Mililani HS/UCF

Rod Orr OL 6-7 296 Gadsden, Ala. Gadsden City HS

Patrick Payton DE 6-5 215 Miami, Fla. Miami Northwestern HS

Byron Turner, Jr. DE 6-4 237 New Orleans, La. St. Augustine HS

Hunter Washington DB 6-0 180 Katy, Texas Katy HS

Jackson West* TE 6-4 235 Huntsville, Ala. Huntsville HS

George Wilson DE 6-5 215 Virginia Beach, Va. Green Run HS

*-Enrolled at FSU for Spring 2021 semester

----------------------------------------------------

