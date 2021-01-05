RB Deondrick Glass (Oklahoma State) -- Why FSU is a fit & where the 'Noles stand

On paper, this might look like a perfect fit for FSU in regards to Glass' skill set, especially following the departure of Webb. Glass was a four-star back coming out of high school, he is effective in tight spaces and can hurt defenses in a number of ways. He was very productive at a big-time high school football program.

What we also know at this stage is that Glass has had some talks with head coach Mike Norvell and running backs coach David Johnson. We also hear that Glass has a good amount of interest in FSU, and the fact that he was high school teammates with 2021 FSU signee Hunter Washington should only add to his interest.

On the other hand, we haven't heard for certain that FSU is ready to make a push for Glass. And from our conversations with people familiar with the Oklahoma State program, there have been concerns about his weight and conditioning since he first arrived there, which is likely why he redshirted in 2019. Glass then entered the transfer portal during the 2020 season, so he has yet to prove his ability at the college level.