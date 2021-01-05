Transfer Portal Watch: Seminoles keeping eye on several RB targets
Florida State has a solid running back room heading into the 2021 season, with Jashaun Corbin and Lawrance Toafili leading the way, followed by Ja'Khi Douglas, Deonte Sheffield, walk-on Treshaun Ward and athlete Corey Wren.
*ALSO SEE: Transfer Portal Watch: Defensive ends on radar for FSU football
The Seminoles did lose La'Damian Webb, who transferred to a school closer to his hometown in Alabama, so they would like to add another playmaker at that position.
Here is a closer look at some of those top potential targets:
RUNNING BACK TARGETS TO WATCH FOR FSU
2019 4-star RB Deondrick Glass has entered the transfer portal after redshirting last season and not receiving any carries so far in 2020 at #GoPokes @rivalsmike @RivalsWoody @OKStateRivalshttps://t.co/1xpMzt3pO5— NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) October 29, 2020
RB Deondrick Glass (Oklahoma State) -- Why FSU is a fit & where the 'Noles stand
On paper, this might look like a perfect fit for FSU in regards to Glass' skill set, especially following the departure of Webb. Glass was a four-star back coming out of high school, he is effective in tight spaces and can hurt defenses in a number of ways. He was very productive at a big-time high school football program.
What we also know at this stage is that Glass has had some talks with head coach Mike Norvell and running backs coach David Johnson. We also hear that Glass has a good amount of interest in FSU, and the fact that he was high school teammates with 2021 FSU signee Hunter Washington should only add to his interest.
On the other hand, we haven't heard for certain that FSU is ready to make a push for Glass. And from our conversations with people familiar with the Oklahoma State program, there have been concerns about his weight and conditioning since he first arrived there, which is likely why he redshirted in 2019. Glass then entered the transfer portal during the 2020 season, so he has yet to prove his ability at the college level.
