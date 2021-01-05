 Closer look at running back transfers who have FSU Football's attention
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-05 18:10:54 -0600') }} football Edit

Transfer Portal Watch: Seminoles keeping eye on several RB targets

Michael Langston • Warchant
Recruiting Analyst
@MichaelWarchant
Recruiting analyst for Warchant for seven years and have been in the business for over 17 years.

Florida State has a solid running back room heading into the 2021 season, with Jashaun Corbin and Lawrance Toafili leading the way, followed by Ja'Khi Douglas, Deonte Sheffield, walk-on Treshaun Ward and athlete Corey Wren.

*ALSO SEE: Transfer Portal Watch: Defensive ends on radar for FSU football

The Seminoles did lose La'Damian Webb, who transferred to a school closer to his hometown in Alabama, so they would like to add another playmaker at that position.

Here is a closer look at some of those top potential targets:

*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial ***

Former LSU RB Chris Curry could be one to watch for FSU Football.
Former LSU RB Chris Curry could be one to watch for FSU Football. (Mike Scarborough)

RUNNING BACK TARGETS TO WATCH FOR FSU 

RB Deondrick Glass (Oklahoma State) -- Why FSU is a fit & where the 'Noles stand

On paper, this might look like a perfect fit for FSU in regards to Glass' skill set, especially following the departure of Webb. Glass was a four-star back coming out of high school, he is effective in tight spaces and can hurt defenses in a number of ways. He was very productive at a big-time high school football program.

What we also know at this stage is that Glass has had some talks with head coach Mike Norvell and running backs coach David Johnson. We also hear that Glass has a good amount of interest in FSU, and the fact that he was high school teammates with 2021 FSU signee Hunter Washington should only add to his interest.

On the other hand, we haven't heard for certain that FSU is ready to make a push for Glass. And from our conversations with people familiar with the Oklahoma State program, there have been concerns about his weight and conditioning since he first arrived there, which is likely why he redshirted in 2019. Glass then entered the transfer portal during the 2020 season, so he has yet to prove his ability at the college level.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}