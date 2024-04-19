Florida State coach Link Jarrett delivered an optimistic outlook on his pitching staff and likely a sigh of relief from baseball fans who are curious when Cam Leiter, Conner Whittaker and Ben Barrett could return.

"Ben is throwing (bull)pens, Leiter is working his way back, Whitt is just resting right now," Jarrett said. "We'll figure it out. I see all three of those guys coming back (this year). Clearly that helps a lot. ... They're coming along. It's not going to happen this weekend. But they're coming along."

The long-term outlook is encouraging. The short-term outlook has No. 8 FSU (30-6, 10-5 ACC) shorthanded again in a three-game series at Wake Forest (24-12, 9-9) that begins on Friday at 6 p.m. (ACC Network Extra).

Jarrett and pitching coach Micah Posey have adapted well, but the path to 27 outs each game looks different without Leiter (seven starts, 35 innings) or Whittaker (seven starts, 39 innings) in the weekend rotation. Or without Barrett, who has started and been a long reliever at FSU. Barrett hasn't pitched since March 2.

A stressed bullpen has held up well overall, securing a sweep of Miami and a rout of Florida a week ago. Jarrett held off on using some of FSU's top relievers in Tuesday's 13-6 home loss to Mercer.

If FSU is to secure a fifth ACC series win in 2024 — and it's already an achievement considering the Seminoles only won two ACC series last spring — left-hander Jamie Arnold will need to go deep into Friday's game. Arnold (7-1, ACC-leading 1.32 ERA) will take the mound, while Wake will send out right-hander Chase Burns (7-1, 3.00 ERA).

Arnold has battled and mostly been efficient in his nine starts, going six or more innings in six starts. His 78-to-12 hit-to-walk ratio leads the ACC.

FSU will turn to LHP Carson Dorsey (2-2, 4.34 ERA) on Saturday at 4 p.m., while Wake will throw LHP Josh Hartle (4-1, 5.52 ERA). Dorsey has been extended from the standpoint of pitch count but his mechanics haven't been fine-tuned.

"I don't think we've seen him other than maybe twice in your time here where everything is working," Jarrett said. "We're trying. His bullpen Wednesday, we're trying to get the stuff harnessed a little bit better. There's some good fastball command and he sprays it a little bit but when he stays through it and stays online and drives it through the zone, you know, we've seen the 96 miles an hour.

"We've seen a really good cutter slide. We've seen a good change-up. His mechanics are a little unique and the arm action is what it is. So when we can get all of that to line up. It's outstanding."

Jarrett has not announced a Sunday starter, stating though that he and Posey have options. Among those options could be left-hander Andrew Armstrong and Brady Louck, although much could center around how many innings Dorsey throws on Saturday and then what relievers pitch that day.

Wake will start RHP Michael Massey (4-1, 2.00 ERA) on Sunday at 1 p.m.

The Demon Deacons are coming off a series win at Boston College and also swept Virginia Tech on the road.