The Florida State coaching staff and players have enjoyed an up-close view of the growth of the Clearwater Invitational since its inception in 2019.

What was once a goal to bring together some of the nation’s top college softball teams and play before national television audiences each February has expanded beyond their dreams.

“It was a vision of ESPN, they saw how embraced women’s softball is — it’s a very fast-paced game,” FSU coach Lonni Alameda said. “I think honestly in 2017, 2018 they were thinking a couple years down the road and then they kicked it in earlier than they were thinking because of the excitement for it. (ESPN analyst) Michelle Smith has done a good job, she’s down in that area.

“When you think about the time, it’s basketball season and we’re starting to showcase softball at a pretty high level is special. We all know how cool the sport is. Now everyone else gets to be a part of it.”

When Alameda says everyone she’s not exaggerating. Tickets to the 16-team field, which features 11 ranked teams, have sold out months ahead of time annually and there’s already a need for more seating as the Clearwater Invitational has become one of best February softball tournaments in the nation.

No. 5 FSU (4-1) plays No. 9 Stanford in the first of four games against ranked teams on Thursday at 4 p.m. (ESPNU). The Seminoles will also face No. 20 UCLA on Friday (1 p.m. on ESPNU), No. 4 Georgia on Saturday (10 a.m. on ESPN2) and No. 2 Tennessee on Sunday (8 p.m. on ESPN). Yes, the Seminoles will again close out the event with a showcase time slot.

Texas, Oklahoma State, Washington and LSU are also top-10 teams that will play in Clearwater. The competition is very good, especially early in the season, as a measuring stick for programs.

And often they will face off again in June in the Women’s College World Series. FSU defeated Georgia in last year’s Super Regional, defeated Tennessee in OKC last summer, and the FSU-UCLA matchup will now take place for a fourth straight year.



