Link Jarrett has been a part of some heartbreaking postseason snubs in his time as a head coach.

His 2021 Notre Dame team won the ACC by four games with a remarkable 25-10 conference record and finished the season No. 5 in RPI and viewed as a very likely top-eight national seed in the NCAA Tournament.

It was quite a bit of a stunner at that moment and forced Jarrett's Irish squad to play a super regional away from home at Mississippi State, one ND lost to come up short of the College World Series.

"That was tough. I'm on the committee now so I'm involved with the calls assessing our conference," Jarrett said Saturday. "Those were difficult calls to try to explain to a team that seemed like they had earned a better hand at this."

The next year, the Irish were a fringe regional host, but didn't make the top 16 and were forced to pave their entire path to the CWS -- the program's first appearance in 20 years and just the second since 1957 -- on the road at Georgia Southern and No. 1 overall seed Tennessee.

In Jarrett's second season back at his alma mater atop the Florida State baseball program, it seemed the Seminoles were in a similar spot.

This year's FSU team had all but locked up a regional hosting spot entering the final few weeks of the regular season. However, they were quite firmly on the national seed bubble in pursuit of a top-eight seed which allows the team's entire path to Omaha to go through home games.

While nothing will be official until the field is announced Monday afternoon, FSU was already projected as the No. 8 overall seed before the Seminoles advanced to the ACC Championship Game with a 9-6 win over Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon. D1Baseball's Aaron Fitt now says FSU is an "ironclad" top-eight seed for the NCAA Tournament after the semifinal victory over the Demon Deacons.

What did the experts say about FSU entering Saturday's game?

Entering the last few weeks, FSU was entrenched in a battle with the likes of Georgia, Wake Forest, Virginia and NC State for that desirable final national seed spot.

Wake removed itself in the final weekend of the regular season when it was swept by NC State. The Wolfpack was eliminated when it failed to advance out of its ACC Tournament pool. Virginia was eliminated with its 12-7 loss to FSU Friday in Charlotte.