Florida State lost two reserves, Tom House and Waka Mbatch, to the transfer portal on Tuesday morning.

House, a 3-point specialist, averaged 1.4 points in a limited role.

Mbatch did not score a point in four minutes, two games in December. He was technically the only center on the FSU roster in 2023-24.

FSU has now had five players enter the transfer portal in the last few weeks. Primo Spears, Baba Miller and De'Ante Green jumped in the portal in late March.