Throughout this spring, Mission Takeaway has been probably the single biggest directive from the Florida State football coaching staff to the FSU defense. In 2022, the FSU defense was among the top nationally in quite a few pass defense statistics. That included being tied for 7th in total passing yards allowed (2,150), 12th in yards per pass attempt allowed (6.2) and 18th in completion percentage allowed (56.4%). The Seminoles ranked first, first and second among ACC teams in those statistics. That they did this despite finishing the season ranked 10th in the ACC and tied for 92nd out of 131 FBS teams with only eight interceptions makes the feat even more impressive. However, it also has become a major talking point by FSU coach Mike Norvell and defensive coordinator Adam Fuller this spring. While there’s an inherent luck factor that comes into play when it comes to forcing turnovers – FSU had 14 interceptions in 2021 even though it had a noticeably worse defensive unit – Fuller’s focus has been on creating the habits this spring that he believes will lead to a greater number of turnovers this fall. “We’re more focused on as a staff of the habits that create them. Those are ball distractions, those are ball disruptions, those are physical takeaways, those are capitalizing on loose balls, mistakes, those are near-sideline recoveries, those are tipped balls,” Fuller said after Saturday’s scrimmage, where his defense had four takeaways. “There’s just so many things. We try to rep that throughout the offseason so they quantify. As players get older, it’s repetition. It’s a learned skill. There are some natural guys that are around the ball. It’s a learned trait. I know this: The faster, the more physical you are, the more takeaways that usually come.”



It will no doubt help FSU’s takeaway cause that the Seminoles’ defensive line should wreck even more havoc this fall. With Jared Verse and Fabien Lovett returning, the addition of a few prominent transfers and the development of a few younger players, the defensive line’s talent and depth should, in theory, help create more takeaway opportunities this fall for the entire FSU defense. That’s definitely been proven true so far this spring, with the FSU defense coming away with 20 takeaways through 10 practices according to Fuller’s Twitter timeline, where he posts graphics of each takeaway after each practice. Of those 20 takeaways, 15 have been interceptions, two have been forced fumbles, two have been blocked field goals and one was a fourth-down stop in a scrimmage. A promising sign for sure is that those 15 interceptions have come from 12 different players. For the most part, FSU was able to overcome its relative lack of interceptions a season ago. The one stretch where that was not the case was on the team’s three-game losing streak, which accounted for all its 2022 losses where the FSU defense had just one total takeaway. There’s no doubt this contributed to those three consecutive losses by a combined 18 points. It was a severe enough problem that Norvell addressed it in one of his press conferences, challenging the defense to force more turnovers. The Seminoles did a marginally better job of that from there, forcing eight turnovers over the final five games of the season. That seems to have carried over into this spring. “I try not to judge it by the totality of numbers. I try to judge it on the habits,” Fuller said of takeaway numbers. “And those are getting better.” Norvell went out of his way to praise a pair of tip-drill interceptions during Tuesday’s practice, one of which was tipped by a wide receiver and intercepted by Azareye’h Thomas, his second interception of spring, and the other was tipped by walk-on defensive back Jaden Floyd and intercepted by linebacker DeMarco Ward, his second takeaway of spring as well.



Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0icW1lIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL01p c3Npb25UYWtlYXdheT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+I01pc3Npb25UYWtlYXdheTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9KdWRnZUphZGVuP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBKdWRn ZUphZGVuPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0RlTWFy Y28xeD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ARGVNYXJjbzF4PC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vbU9adkNuS1BpViI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L21PWnZDbktQaVY8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQWRhbSBGdWxsZXIgKEBDb2Fj aEFkYW1GdWxsZXIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29h Y2hBZGFtRnVsbGVyL3N0YXR1cy8xNjQzNDQzMjQwMDc3NTQxMzc2P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDUsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==