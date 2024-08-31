DE Patrick Payton thinks FSU will play the run better after struggling against GT. (Photo by Kathy Hitchcock)

Adam Fuller didn’t call any of Florida State’s players “soft.” But the mere mention of that word with the Seminoles’ performance and being “soft in the edges” raises eyebrows from an FSU coaching staff that is cautious with how it criticizes. “Sometimes you want guys to go do your job and then what happens is some guys worry about, ‘Well what if this happens? I gotta make sure I can do this and then come back and make a play.’ And that creates soft edges,” Fuller said. “They (GT) did a good job, they've got good ball carriers, especially with the quarterback, he's got legitimate speed, he ran around the edge two or three times on us. Some was for lack of edge, some obviously we didn't either anticipate the speed that he had or he was able to get the corner. “You want to eliminate space and the quickest way to eliminate space is to draw a hard edge so there's lack of space.” Defensive ends coach John Papuchis later added that he thought the Seminoles were “tentative” in the run game and wants to see them play faster and with more aggression against Boston College on Monday (7:30 p.m. on ESPN). Playing smart, with controlled emotion and tacking well have been focal points of the coaches and drills during the practices that were open to the media on Thursday and Friday. From Fuller to the defensive players who spoke to the media the last few days — safety Shyheim Brown as well as defensive ends Patrick Payton and Sione Lolohea — the message has been received and corrected by Fuller, defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins and Papuchis. “I feel like we just didn’t play to our standard,” Payton said. “The fundamentals that coach Odell, coach JP teach us – I feel like Georgia Tech did a good job with their scheme and how they blocked. “We’re going to be better this game.”





The challenge is even more concerning, and pressing, considering the opponent. Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos picked up 400 yards in a near-upset of FSU in 2023, including 95 yards on the ground. Castellanos helped BC convert 8 of 19 third-down chances, converting with his legs and passes in the second half to extend drives before ultimately falling short as FSU held on 31-29. Castellanos is already in rare company, surpassing 2,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in his first year as a starter at BC (following a transfer from UCF). That’s quite the exclusive club as he joins Lamar Jackson, Deshaun Watson, Malik Cunningham and Woody Dantzler as the only ACC quarterbacks to surpass those marks since 1996. FSU is watching a variety of film on BC — trying to get a feel for first-year coach Bill O’Brien’s scheme and how it meshes with Castellanos as well as running backs Kye Robichaux and Treshaun Ward, who played at FSU from 2019-22. But Payton thinks BC will get the wrong impression after watching FSU’s defense struggle against Georgia Tech. “We have to come and be physically ready for this next game because I know they think they’re a pretty good physical team too,” Payton said. “I know watching last week’s tape they probably think they’re going to come and run the ball but we’ll be ready for it.” Some FSU fans have taken to message boards and social media seeking wholesale position changes. It remains to be seen if we see defensive tackles like Tomiwa Durojayie and KJ Sampson against BC after they didn't get in the GT game. But a few Seminoles have made a case for increased playing time, including defensive end Sione Lolohea, who played the run well in a limited role against the Yellow Jackets.

