Florida State's 2025 football schedule is coming into shape.

The Seminoles are set to host Kent State early in their 2025 football schedule, as first reported by FBSchedules.com.

The game is set for Sept. 20, 2025 at Doak Campbell Stadium and FSU will be paying Kent State a $1.2 million guarantee according to a copy of the contract provided to the Osceola.

This will be the first-ever game between FSU and Kent State. The Seminoles are 5-0 all-time against teams from the Mid-American Conference (MAC), most recently beating Northern Illinois in 2018.

With this game on the books, FSU's 2025 schedule is almost full with only one spot remaining, likely for an FCS opponent.. The Seminoles will also host Alabama on Aug. 30 and play at Florida on Nov. 29.

In the ACC, FSU is scheduled to host Miami, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and Pitt and play at Clemson, NC State, Virginia and Stanford.

