Florida State's 4-0 start has been impressive in showing the players' resolve and the Seminoles have a win over a top-15 LSU team as well as a 2-0 start that includes the first win at Clemson in a decade.

But that hasn't sold at least some voters in the coaches' poll who appear to have liked Ohio State's win over Notre Dame more than FSU's overtime win at Clemson.

The Seminoles slid one spot to No. 4 in the coaches' poll on Sunday afternoon, with Ohio State moving up a place. In all there are 17 undefeated teams ranked by the coaches.

While Clemson slid out of the coaches' poll, FSU will face No. 16 Duke in mid-October and No. 18 Miami as well as No. 23 Florida in November.

The AP poll will be released later on Sunday afternoon.