Florida State won a physical Round 3 with Clemson. And now it’s on to the national championship game.

Kaitlyn Zipay and Jordynn Dudley scored goals as the Seminoles took a 2-0 victory over Clemson on Friday night in the semifinals of the College Cup in Cary, N.C. It was FSU’s third win of the season over the Tigers.

FSU (21-0-1) will play the BYU-Stanford winner on Monday at 6 p.m. (ESPNU) for the program’s fourth national championship.

Zipay’s goal came off an assist from Leah Pais and Heather Gilchrist, with the bounce going toward the net and the redshirt junior sent a strike that hit the back of the net in the 38th minutes.

Dudley added a goal in the 52nd minute, driving the left side before sending a shot with her right foot to the top corner.

Cristina Roque was tested, making five saves, including a diving stop to her left in the first half. Roque has recorded her fifth shutout in the NCAA Tournament.

FSU and Clemson (18-4-4) each had 11 shots on goal.

The Seminoles have advanced to the College Cup in each of Bryan Pensky’s two seasons and fourth appearance in the championship game in the last five years. This is FSU’s 15th College Cup, and the Seminoles look to add a fourth trophy to the case alongside titles in 2014, 2018 and 2021.