Florida State moved up to the No. 1 spot in the United Soccer Coaches’ poll that was released on Tuesday afternoon. The Seminoles (10-0-1) picked up their most recent win on Sunday over Boston College.

FSU received all eight first-place votes in the poll, moving up past North Carolina (9-0-5) and Stanford (12-0-1).

This is the 42nd week in school history that FSU soccer has been ranked No. 1.

FSU has been ranked in the top 10 in 61 of the last 62 polls dating to Oct. 23, 2018.

The Seminoles will host No. 11 Notre Dame on Thursday at 7 p.m. (ACC Network) at the Seminole Soccer Complex.

FSU sports information contributed