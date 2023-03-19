Via FSU sports information

The sixth-ranked Florida State softball team (24-6, 3-0) cruised to another victory on Sunday afternoon against the Syracuse Orange (7-14, 0-6). The Seminoles defeated the Orange by a score of 8-0 in five innings to sweep the series.

After a scoreless first inning, the Orange threatened in the top of the second and had runners on second and third with two outs. Ali DuBois recorded her third strikeout of the afternoon to end the threat and give the Noles momentum heading into the bottom of the inning.

Mack Leonard started off the bottom of the second by reaching second base on a pop fly that popped out of the shortstop's glove. Leonard moved over to third on a groundout, and Josie Muffley laid down a perfect bunt to score Leonard.

DuBois and Kathryn Sandercock combined to keep the Orange scoreless in the top of the third, and Hallie Wacaser ripped her second career home run to start the bottom of the third to extend the Noles' lead to 2-0.

Leonard reached base again on a single, and Bethaney Keen hit her third double in two games to bring Leonard home. Kaley Mudge then hit a ball into no man's land in shallow left field to bring Keen home to give the Noles a 4-0 lead after three innings.

After Sandercock retired the side on just six pitches, Kalei Harding led off the bottom of the fourth inning with her fifth home run of the year. A walk drawn by Katie Dack and a single by Wacaser put runners on first and third for the Noles, and Jahni Kerr hit her sixth home run off the year off the scoreboard to add three more runs for the Noles.

Sandercock retired the first two batters in the top of the fifth inning, and Makenna Reid got the final out to end the game in five innings. Sandercock (9-3) was credited with her ninth win of the season after pitching two innings and not allowing a single hit. Sandercock pitched seven total innings this weekend and did not allow a single hit. As a team, the Noles allowed just one run on four hits over three games.



