On an emotional senior day, the seniors stepped up as the No. 3 Florida State softball team (47-8, 22-2) took down Louisville (35-17, 16-7) by a score of 2-1 to complete the series sweep to end the regular season. The win increased the Noles' winning streak to 13 games as they head to the ACC Tournament as the No. 1 seed. The Seminoles will play at 11 a.m. on Thursday against the winner of Virginia and Syracuse. Thursday's game can be seen live on the ACC Network.

The offense did not come easy for either team as the two teams combined for just seven hits, but Josie Muffley got the scoring going for the Seminoles with her first home run since Apr. 17, 2021, in the third inning to give the Noles a 1-0 lead.

Mack Leonard hit a double in the bottom of the fourth inning, and Hallie Wacaser reached on an error to put runners on second and third for Devyn Flaherty. Flaherty was able to hit a fly ball deep enough to score Leonard to give the Noles a 2-0 cushion.

Allison Royalty got the start for the Seminoles and put together a quality start going 2.2 innings and allowing just two hits with two strikeouts while keeping the Cardinals scoreless.

Kathryn Sandercock made a relief appearance for the Seminoles in the third inning with a runner on third, and Sandercock immediately got a groundout to get out of the innings. Sandercock went on to retire 10-straight batters, but the Cardinals threatened in the seventh inning with a leadoff triple. A sacrifice fly brought the runner home, but Sandercock slammed the door with a groundout and ended the game with a strikeout.

With the win, Sandercock became just the fourth Seminole in school history to eclipse 100 career wins. She joins Lacey Waldrop (109), Meaghan King (108) and Leslie Malerich (107). In her career, Sandercock holds a 100-11 record with the Seminoles.