Florida State batted around in a lengthy second inning, producing five runs on three hits and helped by a UCF error. On what was supposed to be an early start, and could have been a long night, the Seminoles earned a decisive win. And some rest.

Kalei Harding hit a rocket off the left-field wall for a two-run double and the Seminoles added a pair of runs on a wild pitch in a 5-1 win over UCF on Saturday afternoon.

A pair of freshman, Mimi Gooden and Ashtyn Danley, combined to allow just one run on four hits.

FSU (45-14) now can take a break and rest up for the championship game on Sunday at 1 p.m. (TV is TBA). And it will be a long night for the Seminoles' opponents in the Tallahassee Regional.

Play was set to begin on Saturday at 1 p.m., but rain forced FSU-UCF to begin at 5:05 p.m. Auburn will face Chattanooga in an elimination game, and there's the potential a third game between UCF and the Auburn-Chattanooga winner could start before 11 p.m. (the NCAA's mandated deadline to start a late-night game).

FSU won't have to worry about any of that. The Seminoles received a strong start from Gooden, who tossed four shutout innings before running into trouble in the fifth. Sierra Humphreys had an RBI double to put UCF on the board 5-1, but reliever Ashtyn Danley got two more outs to end the threat.

Gooden (5-1) had 11 groundouts in four innings, adding a strikeout.

Danley allowed just one hit in 2.2 shutout innings.