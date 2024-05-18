FSU softball cruises past UCF, gets night off in NCAA regional
Florida State batted around in a lengthy second inning, producing five runs on three hits and helped by a UCF error. On what was supposed to be an early start, and could have been a long night, the Seminoles earned a decisive win. And some rest.
Kalei Harding hit a rocket off the left-field wall for a two-run double and the Seminoles added a pair of runs on a wild pitch in a 5-1 win over UCF on Saturday afternoon.
A pair of freshman, Mimi Gooden and Ashtyn Danley, combined to allow just one run on four hits.
FSU (45-14) now can take a break and rest up for the championship game on Sunday at 1 p.m. (TV is TBA). And it will be a long night for the Seminoles' opponents in the Tallahassee Regional.
Play was set to begin on Saturday at 1 p.m., but rain forced FSU-UCF to begin at 5:05 p.m. Auburn will face Chattanooga in an elimination game, and there's the potential a third game between UCF and the Auburn-Chattanooga winner could start before 11 p.m. (the NCAA's mandated deadline to start a late-night game).
FSU won't have to worry about any of that. The Seminoles received a strong start from Gooden, who tossed four shutout innings before running into trouble in the fifth. Sierra Humphreys had an RBI double to put UCF on the board 5-1, but reliever Ashtyn Danley got two more outs to end the threat.
Gooden (5-1) had 11 groundouts in four innings, adding a strikeout.
Danley allowed just one hit in 2.2 shutout innings.
Of note
Left-hander Makenna Reid was seen warming up in the bullpen late in Saturday's game. She did not pitch and wasn't needed as Danley had the game under control, but it's a positive development as Reid hasn't pitched since April 21 at Boston College.
Coach Lonni Alameda said Reid remains day to day when asked if the pitcher would be available Sunday.
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple