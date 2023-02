Kalei Harding had a two-run home run and a pair of doubles as the Florida State softball team knocked off Purdue 8-1 in the second game of a long day for the Seminoles, which didn't finish until early Sunday morning.

Harding had four RBI in the win for FSU (3-1).

Kathryn Sandercock had nine strikeouts in the complete game effort.

Longwood defeated FSU 5-4 in the first game on Saturday evening.

FSU is set to play Longwood on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. (live stream on ACC Network Extra).

