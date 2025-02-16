FSU softball finishes off 4-0 week in Clearwater with rout of UCF

Florida State's home away from home has been Clearwater. The Seminoles again enjoyed a 4-0 week, including a primetime rout of UCF on Sunday night on ESPN.

Annabelle Widra tossed five shutout innings, scattering four hits, and Katie Dack had a pair of sacrifice flies as FSU routed UCF 8-1 to wrap up the four-day Clearwater Invitational.

Isa Torres and Kennedy Harp each had three hits as FSU accumulated 11, all of them singles. Harp also extended her hitting streak to nine games.

Widra improved to 3-0 in the circle. Jazzy Francik again pitched two innings of relief, similar to Saturday's run-rule victory over Wichita State.

FSU has won eight straight games after a season-opening loss to Oklahoma State. The Seminoles avenged that loss to the Cowgirls before they left Mexico, then picked up run-rule wins over Missouri, Ohio State and Wichita State in Clearwater.

In the history of the Clearwater Invitational, FSU has enjoyed a 20-9 record.

While there was little doubt, FSU will play in the 2026 tournament. Coach Lonni Alameda has been appreciative of FSU's support from Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater fans, as well as those who drive in from around the state.