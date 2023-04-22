FSU sports information

The fifth-ranked Florida State softball team (39-8, 16-2 ACC) had its best offensive game of the season in a 16-7 run-rule victory over No. 22 Virginia Tech (33-15, 12-9) to complete the series sweep on Saturday afternoon in front of a packed Tech Softball Park.

The Seminoles' 16 runs were the most since 2020 against Detroit Mercy, where they scored 22. It was their highest scoring game against an ACC opponent since Mar. 31, 2019, when they won 16-3 against Virginia.

The Seminoles wasted no time jumping all over the Hokies in the first inning. Kaley Mudge got the party started with a walk then Mack Leonard was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second for Jahni Kerr. Kerr singled to left center to bring Mudge home to give the Seminoles the early 1-0 lead. Hallie Wacaser then doubled off the left-field wall to score Leonard and Kerr to give the Seminoles a 3-0 lead after the first frame.

Leonard was able to keep the Hokies scoreless in the bottom of the first, and the Seminole bats came alive again in the top of the second. Josie Muffley doubled, and Devyn Flaherty drove her home on a single. Kalei Harding came through with two outs to score Flaherty, and Kerr picked up her second and third RBI of the game to give the Noles a 7-0 lead after two innings. Six out of the Seminoles' first seven runs all came with two outs.

After Allison Royalty retired the Hokies in order, a double by Michaela Edenfield and two errors by the Hokies added two more runs for the Seminoles. Leonard then broke the game wide open with a three-run home run to give the Seminoles a 12-0 lead.

The Hokies came back with a six-run inning of their own, but the Seminole bats would not be denied as Wacaser and Bethaney Keen drew back-to-back walks, and Edenfield doubled down the left field line to score Wacaser. Flaherty singled to pick up another RBI, and Harding delivered again with two outs to extend the lead to 16-6.

Kathryn Sandercock came in and shut the Hokies down in the fourth and the fifth inning to secure a run-rule win for the Noles. Sandercock was credited with the win and moved to 17-3 on the season.

Five Seminoles tallied a multi-RBI game led by Leonard, Kerr and Harding who each tallied three RBI.



