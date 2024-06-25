The Florida State softball team landed a second transfer for the 2025 season in versatile Auburn standout Annabelle Widra.

In 2024, Widra played in 49 games (starting 38) and doing so all over the field. Widra played 21 games at third base, eight at second, one at shortstop and one as the designated hitter. She also pitched in 22 games (five starts).

"Woke up feeling like a nole! So thankful to finish my last year w/ @fsusoftball," Widra posted on her Instagram on Tuesday morning.

Widra had 22 hits, including two home runs, two doubles and 11 RBI. She scored 13 runs.

In the circle, the right-hander made 22 appearances and posted a 2.86 ERA in 41.2 innings. Widra went 5-3 with one save, showing impressive control with 38 strikeouts and three walks. Her ERA improved to 1.56 in SEC play, allowing just four runs in nine outings.

FSU also added Hofstra transfer left-hander Julia Apsel in mid-June.