The Florida State softball team has landed a transfer pitcher in Julia Apsel, who logged more than 200 innings at Hofstra in 2024.

Apsel went 19-12 with a 1.79 ERA that led the Coastal Athletic Association this spring. The left-hander had 176 strikeouts and just 39 walks in 201.2 innings.

"So excited for this opportunity," Apsel posted on Instagram.

Apsel was a three-year starter in the circle for Hofstra. A native of Glen Gardner, N.J., Apsel majored in Rhetoric and Public Advocacy.