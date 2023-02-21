The Florida State softball team maintained its No. 7 spot in the D1softball.com poll.

FSU (9-3) is coming off a stretch of five games against ranked opponents at the Clearwater Invitational. The Seminoles defeated Arkansas, Louisiana and Arizona, with losses to UCLA and Alabama. UCLA moved up a spot to No. 1, while Alabama is up from 12th to sixth.

The Seminoles return home to face North Florida (6-2) on Wednesday at 6 p.m. (ACC Network Extra). They will host Florida Gulf Coast (7-4), Lamar (2-9) and Troy (6-3) in the Unconquered Invitational on Thursday-Saturday.

There are a few FSU connections on the teams. Anna Shelnutt is a Troy assistant coach. North Florida features Chloe Culp, who had eight hits and 13 RBIs in five games, including back-to-back three-run homers against Bethune-Cookman. Culp is a redshirt junior who transferred to UNF.

"Chloe has been as good as advertised," coach Jeff Conrad said. "She's such a presence in the middle of our lineup, which is exactly what we were in search of coming out of the fall. She had a really good opening weekend and followed it up with just as impressive of a weekend this past week."

FSU will be home the next two weekends but again faces top-5 opponents in March. The Seminoles will travel to No. 3 Oklahoma State on March 10-12 and No. 2 Oklahoma on March 14.

Below are highlights of a few games via the ACC Digital Network:

FSU's 2023 softball stats