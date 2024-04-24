FSU softball produces 12-run inning to run-rule UF
Florida State had one hit going into the fifth inning. And then the Florida pitching staff couldn’t get the Seminoles out.
Isa Torres and Jaysoni Beachum each had three-run homers as FSU’s bats produced 12 runs in the inning to take a 12-3 run-rule victory over the No. 12 Gators. Beachum, Madi Frey and Amaya Ross each scored two runs.
No. 16 FSU (37-10) won its 11th straight game and for the 19th time in the last 20 games. The Seminoles produced eight hits in the inning and benefitted from three Florida errors, a remarkable turn of events after Florida had taken a 2-0 lead.
FSU also captured a sixth straight win over Florida. The teams will play in Tallahassee on May 1.
Mimi Gooden (4-0) earned the win, allowing an earned run on three hits and a walk.
Emma Wilson and Ashtyn Danley each gave up a run in an inning of work.
Florida dropped to 37-11.
FSU’s win should boost the team’s RPI as the Seminoles came into the night No. 14.