Florida State had one hit going into the fifth inning. And then the Florida pitching staff couldn’t get the Seminoles out.

Isa Torres and Jaysoni Beachum each had three-run homers as FSU’s bats produced 12 runs in the inning to take a 12-3 run-rule victory over the No. 12 Gators. Beachum, Madi Frey and Amaya Ross each scored two runs.

No. 16 FSU (37-10) won its 11th straight game and for the 19th time in the last 20 games. The Seminoles produced eight hits in the inning and benefitted from three Florida errors, a remarkable turn of events after Florida had taken a 2-0 lead.

FSU also captured a sixth straight win over Florida. The teams will play in Tallahassee on May 1.

Mimi Gooden (4-0) earned the win, allowing an earned run on three hits and a walk.

Emma Wilson and Ashtyn Danley each gave up a run in an inning of work.

Florida dropped to 37-11.

FSU’s win should boost the team’s RPI as the Seminoles came into the night No. 14.